Inside Dick and Angel Strawbridge's castle from Escape to the Chateau The couple have spent the past five years renovating the property

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spent the past five years renovating the historic Chateau de la Motte Husson, turning the 19th-century castle into not only their dream family home, but also an incredible wedding venue in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France.

Viewers of Escape to the Chateau will remember that the couple snapped up the jaw-dropping estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

Dick and Angel bought their chateau for £280,000

Thanks to the couple's creativity and ingenuity, they have since completed a stunning overhaul of the castle and its grounds, even creating a home for Angel's parents to live on-site too.

The Orangery has been transformed into an idyllic setting to host wedding breakfasts, while the dual staircase at the entrance to the chateau provides the perfect backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies, many of which have featured on the Channel 4 show. No wonder, then, that the couple chose to host their own wedding there in 2015.

The chateau has 12 acres of grounds

Writing on the couple's website about their first months at the property, Dick explained: "Quite simply, the work we had to do before we could move in came down to safety, followed by the minimum needed to live with, just enough comfort to be a step above camping. After that we could see about a cunning plan to have enough space restored to get married and have a party – all in ten months."

