Inside Princess Eugenie's home with Jack Brooksbank: everything you need to know

Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace with her husband Jack Brooksbank four months before they announced they were engaged, in early 2018. The couple have kept their home as private as possible ever since, but Eugenie has given away a select few details over the years.

It's believed to be a three-bedroom property, while Eugenie and Jack are thought to have extensively renovated its interior.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie revealed that the home has plenty of personal touches. "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken," she explained. "Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle."

The exterior of Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

Her role as director of an art gallery is also apparent as she added, "I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

In October 2019, Prince Harry gave a rare glimpse inside Eugenie and Jack's house as he shared a video alongside Ed Sheeran during World Mental Health Week. It shows Ed arriving at the front door of Ivy Cottage and ringing the doorbell, before Prince Harry answers.

There is a white front door with a glass window, which was previously pictured by Lord Snowdon as he visited Ivy Cottage in 1999, and a black and white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's wedding day hangs on the wall in the hallway, above a white fireplace. A doorway is also seen behind Harry, leading to a lounge, where Eugenie and Jack have a sofa lined with orange cushions, and candles on display on a shelf.

Ivy Cottage is just moments away from Princess Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first home, Nottingham Cottage, where they lived before moving to the USA. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge also live very nearby at Apartment 1A, a four-storey home with 20 rooms, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Nonetheless, the family are currently staying at their country retreat Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they have been isolating since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

