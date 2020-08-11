Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's home on Oklahoma ranch The couple have spent the coronavirus lockdown at Blake's ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton typically spend the majority of their time together in Los Angeles, but have been staying at Blake's Oklahoma ranch for the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have been isolating at the country retreat with Gwen's three sons – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – and have given fans several glimpses inside the sprawling compound in social media posts shared over the past few months.

RELATED: Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wood-panelled living room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the most stunning celebrity living rooms

The 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn and home with four bedrooms.

MORE: 10 celebrities who live on farms and ranches

Photos shared by Gwen and Blake have mainly showcased two areas of the property – the living room and dining room. The living room has vaulted ceilings with white wooden panelling on the walls and a huge chandelier hanging at the middle of the ceiling.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are staying at his ranch in Oklahoma

The couple has rattan-framed sofas with cream cushions surrounding a matching coffee table, with a television mounted on the wall opposite. In one corner of the room they even have a bar, which was trimmed with Hawaiian-style decorations in honour of Blake's tropical-themed birthday party in June.

Meanwhile, adding some personal touches to the room are a series of family photos that hang on the wall behind the bar.

The ranch is located on a 1,300-acre estate

The dining room also features the same wooden panelling on the walls and ceilings, and has windows offering views out to the ranch's sprawling grounds. A long dining table sits at the middle of the room surrounded by cream cushioned chairs, and a bright green parrot statue sits in one corner next to the window.

Adding even more colour are the double doors that lead outside, which have been painted bright blue, at contrast to the otherwise monochrome décor.

The couple have also bought a mansion in Encino, California

Blake also owns a home near Lake Texoma, also in Oklahoma, which features a recording studio. The couple also bought a $14million (£10.7million) home in Encino, California, in May.

It reportedly boasts a large swimming pool and spa, a cabana, wet bar and outdoor kitchen, so no doubt they'll be looking forward to settling in soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.