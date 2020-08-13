Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new celebrity neighbours in Santa Barbara Santa Barbara is a popular place for celebrities to live

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into a new neighbourhood after relocating from Tyler Perry's mansion in Beverly Hills to their new family home in Santa Barbara. A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan has confirmed to HELLO! that they moved into their family home with son Archie in July, adding: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

Prince Harry and Meghan's new house is located in Montecito, and they aren't the only famous faces to call the area home; their celebrity neighbours include Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey, who was a guest at the couple's royal wedding in May 2018.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey lives on a 42-acre estate she calls "The Promised Land"

Oprah Winfrey lives in Montecito, in Santa Barbara County, on a 42-acre estate she calls "The Promised Land". The media mogul bought the property for $50million (£38.3million) in 2001, but it has reportedly since been valued at a staggering $90million (£68.9million).

At the centre of the estate is Oprah's 23,000-square-foot mansion, which boasts several living rooms, a library, kitchen, two home theatres, a wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi also live in Montecito

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi own several properties, including a $3.5million (£2.7million) Tudor-style house in Montecito. The three-bedroom house was originally built in Surrey before being carefully dismantled, shipped to the US and painstakingly reconstructed there. It sits on a one-and-a-third acre estate with cathedral ceilings, an orangery and two barns.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has a holiday home in Santa Barbara

Brad Pitt has owned a $4million (£3.05million) mansion in Goleta, Santa Barbara, since 2000. The Oscar-winning actor typically uses the 11.5-acre estate as a holiday home, where he can spend time horseback riding and visiting the beach with his children.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito property was hit by mudslides

Gwyneth Paltrow spent $4.9million (£3.7million) on a 5,022-square-foot property in Montecito in 2016. Located on a 2.4-acre plot of land, the property is said to boast 'Monet-like gardens', ocean views and an outdoor swimming pool. The Goop founder has experienced some difficulty with the property; not only were her reconstruction plans blocked by neighbours, but her land was also hit by mudslides in 2018.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman occasionally shares glimpses inside her Montecito home on social media

Montecito is also home to Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied, who bought this $6.5million (£5million) mansion overlooking the ocean back in 2017. The property is built from steel, glass and concrete with rooms spread over one level on a 3,991 square foot estate. It has a modern and neutral décor with a state-of-the-art kitchen, spa-style bathrooms and a huge outdoor terrace complete with an al fresco dining area, swimming pool and beautiful landscaped gardens.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a beach house in Santa Barbara

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis splashed out $10million (£7.9million) on a six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house in Santa Barbara back in 2017. The oceanfront home is in Carpinteria, just eight miles along the coast from Montecito, and has direct access to the beach.

George Lucas

Star Wars creator George Lucas owns two neighbouring properties in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara. He bought the first for $19.5million (£14.8million) back in 2010, and tore down the existing structure to build a new home in its place. He paid $28million (£21.3million) for a two-acre property next door in 2019, which comprises of a main house, a guesthouse, a tree house and a barn.

