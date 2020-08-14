Prince Charles' special tribute to Meghan Markle revealed at Clarence House The Prince of Wales reportedly has a close bond with the Duchess of Sussex

The Prince of Wales has proven his close bond with the Duchess of Sussex by having a special tribute to his daughter-in-law on display at Clarence House. According to Finding Freedom, the royal biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Charles has a "framed black-and-white photo of himself escorting his daughter-in-law at his Clarence House residence".

The photo was taken at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, when Prince Charles stepped in at short notice to walk her down the aisle after her father was unable to attend.

Prince Harry previously told the BBC that when he asked his father to walk Meghan down the aisle, "he knew it was coming".

"He immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you'," Harry said. "For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

Prince Charles reportedly has a photo of himself walking Meghan down the aisle on display at home

According to the biography, one of the reasons why Prince Charles is so fond of Meghan is her "confidence".

"She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship," a source reportedly told the authors.

Meanwhile, a friend of Meghan's said that the Duchess has "found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better".

The book has also uncovered several other secrets about Prince Harry and Meghan, including the first time the former actress was introduced to the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Meghan met Her Majesty in 2017 at her private apartments. An extract reveals: "Despite a very brief encounter with Her Majesty earlier in the year ("she and Harry literally bumped into her," a source laughed), Meghan was still nervous to meet his grandmother – it would be the first time she was sitting down with the monarch as Harry's fiancée."

