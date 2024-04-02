Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares futuristic rooftop bath with jaw-dropping view

As a successful property developer and business owner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi clearly has an excellent eye for luxury interiors.

Therefore, it's unsurprising that the husband of Princess Beatrice and founder of Banda Property gives us major envy when sharing glimpses inside the company's stunning houses from all over the world.

One recent photo showed inside an eye-watering and beautiful penthouse suite in the heart of New York City, with a view from a futuristic bathtub that would make the jaws of even Manhattan's super elite drop.

Sharing the snaps on Banda's official Instagram account, the brand wished their followers a Happy Easter with a series of photos of the property which overlooks Central Park.

The apartment appears to have 360-degree views of the Big Apple, with the bathroom areas and the living areas offering views over the iconic landmarks of the city.

The bathroom caught our eye thanks to its free-standing bath in shiny steel. It also has a gold rim around the rolltop bath and brass taps – adding even more of a luxury feel.

The bathroom also has stunning marble tiles across the floor. But the main event is, of course, the view of Central Park which can be observed from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Located on Manhattan's West 57th Street, the apartment appears to have a predominantly north-facing view, meaning the lucky owners can look out the window across the park as well as enjoy a look at the upper east and west sides, and the Hudson River.

Elsewhere in the apartment, the living area is one we can only dream about.

The room, which has neutral undertones as a theme, has two generously sized sofas in a stone colour scattered with cushions for extra comfort. Underneath the seating area is a large rug to offer a tactile feel underfoot.

We also love the hanging lights from the ceiling, and the abstract coffee table in the centre of the room, which the designers had decorated with coffee-table fashion books and a candle.

Edoardo often jets Stateside thanks to his work with Banda and the US-based tech company, Afiniti, for whom he has worked since 2016 as the Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice and Edoardo at Cheltenham Festival last month

Away from his work, Edoardo and Beatrice are mostly based in the UK. They previously resided at Kensington Palace but have since uprooted to the countryside to reside in a manor house in the Cotswolds.

The couple wed in 2020 and are parents to two-year-old daughter, Sienna.

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.