Amanda Holden unveils secret room inside home – and fans can't believe its use The Britain's Got Talent host lives in Surrey with her family

Amanda Holden owns two stunning homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds, and while she often shares a look inside the properties on social media, there is one room that you may not know of: the music room.

Situated at her house in Surrey, the Britain's Got Talent judge has only revealed a handful of photos taken inside the space, but it's safe to say fans were seriously impressed.

It's decorated with mustard and grey patterned Cole & Son wallpaper, and has wooden floors with a coordinating mustard coloured rug. As for instruments, Amanda and her family have everything from a drum set emblazoned with the Beatles logo, a selection of guitars, and a black grand piano.

When Amanda first shared a snap of the room and posed alongside her drum set, she wrote, "Sounds like a nightmare but looks great!"

She also uploaded a separate photograph of herself standing next to her grand piano. It has a high shine glossy finish, and a small matching stool with a leather seat. The photo also revealed a door with glass panels and grey frames, matching the skirting boards and the hue seen in her patterned wallpaper.

Amanda lives at the home with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie, and the family opted to stay there, as opposed to their house in the Cotswolds, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

When Amanda first moved into the home in 2015, she totally transformed it to reflect her own personality, and besides her music room, it also features a private bar, while the interiors are just as bold as Amanda is. Think green velvet sofas, pineapple print wallpaper and various unexpected pieces of artwork including one of supermodel Twiggy, and a vintage Lambretta scooter on display in the kitchen.

