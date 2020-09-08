Inside Princess Diana's mother's home where Prince William and Harry stayed it was formerly a bed and breakfast

As well as an Australian beach house, Princess Diana's late mother Frances Shand Kydd owned a former bed and breakfast in Fife, Scotland.

She bought the property, known as Ladywell House, in 1995, and is believed to have treated it as a holiday home with her daughter and two grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry. She split her time between the house and her bungalow on Seil Island nearby.

Ladywell House is a Georgian country home which was built in 1806, and features a total of six guest bedrooms. Three of the rooms boast their own en-suite, two of which are now named after Diana and Frances.

Photos of the interiors were released when Frances took up ownership, showing exactly how they are decorated.

A bedroom inside Ladywell House

This room features cream patterned wallpaper, sandy brown carpets and wooden furniture including a dressing table, wardrobe and shutters at the window. There is a black metal bed frame with white frilly bed linen, and a blue rug at the end.

The kitchen at Ladywell House

The kitchen is equipped with cream wooden cupboards with glass fronts, a traditional black AGA oven, a wooden dining table with two white lampshades hanging from a bronze fitting overhead, and white and blue tiles on the walls.

The conservatory-turned-dining room

When the residence acted as a bed and breakfast, the conservatory was used for additional dining space. It's built with white window frames and green carpets, and features various different kinds of plants positioned on the window ledge, tables and hanging on the walls.

According to a past accommodation listing, Ladywell House also features a "comfortable Drawing Room with dual aspect and open fire, a TV room, and a separate dining room with seating for 12 people."

Ladywell House is surrounded by endless gardens

"There is plenty of outdoor space, with a sunny terrace, south and west-facing, and an acre of walled garden with a trampoline and swings."

