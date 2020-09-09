GMA’s Robin Roberts shares sweet video with partner Amber inside Connecticut home The couple have been together for 15 years

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts thrilled fans when she shared a video with her longtime partner, Amber Laign, at their beautiful Connecticut home.

The popular TV host wanted to give a special shout out to her "Sweet Amber", and in the process let followers catch a sneak peek inside their stunning house.

Robin and Amber filmed a 15-minute segment promoting Amber’s business, Plant Juice Oils - and their cute connection blew fans away.

WATCH: Robin Roberts declares her love for partner Amber Laing during video inside their Connecticut home

After gushing about Amber’s products, Robin took her by the hand and thanked her for being so supportive.

"This woman does so much for me," said Robin, who has been filming her show from the basement of their home during the COVID-19 lockdown. "Every single day with Good Morning America she gets up early, she’s not a morning person. She’s down at the studio, she’s helping. This is just a small way for me to say thank you and I love you."

They have a lovely pool

The couple recently celebrated their 15th anniversary and shared photos from their special day with their fans.

Robin spoiled Amber with personalised, crystal champagne glasses and a bottle of fizz. She also presented her with a show-stopping cake and a whole host of other gifts.

In turn, Amber posted a sweet collage of photos with Robin to her Instagram and reminisced about how they got together.

Their video took place in the foyer of their home

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

"We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

Robin and Amber met on a blind date

"I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

That’s love for you!

