Robin Roberts has a beautiful home in New York, where she lives with partner Amber Laign. And on Tuesday, the Good Morning America star gave fans a peek inside her stylish living room in her latest Instagram post. The spacious area features modern wooden floorboards and a brown sofa, complete with a personalised photo cushion with Robin and Amber's faces on it. The couple's home also boasts a spacious kitchen with wood-panelled units, where Robin often shares videos from on social media.

The TV star has been presenting GMA from her basement during the coronavirus pandemic, which has vibrant blue walls and a modern sideboard filled with photos – which Robin sits in front of to co-host the show.

In March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Robin gave fans a tour inside her new 'screening room' while working from home. In a video posted on Twitter, she told fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs".

Robin has been joined over the past few months – much to the delight of fans – by her beloved pet dog, Lukas, who she also introduced in the video.

Robin and Amber recently celebrated their 15th anniversary

"You can see that little man Lukas is not thrilled by it all. He's just hanging out. That's what you do when you work from home," she said of her dog.

It's been an exciting time for Robin and Amber, who celebrated their 15th anniversary in July. The presenter shared photos from their special day with fans on Instagram, including a picture of the thoughtful gift she had given Amber – a pair of personalised crystal champagne glasses and bottle of champagne.

Robin also gave Amber a show-stopping cake, which was covered with chocolate frosting and the words "Happy Anniversary Heey!" The gifts didn't stop there, as the 59-year-old shared a picture of a sweet treat she had got for her partner, which was presented with a card reading: "Sweet Amber, I'll stand by you, all my love, RR."

