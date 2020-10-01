GMA's Robin Roberts reveals she's 'in trouble' with partner Amber Laign for sweetest reason The Good Morning America star has been going out with Amber Laign for 15 years

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts is a doting girlfriend to partner Amber Laign, but joked that she would be in trouble after sharing a clip of her sleeping in the garden.

The morning television host shared the cutest video over the weekend, panning the camera around their garden in Connecticut and zooming in on Amber lying by the pool next to their beloved dog Lukas.

"I know I'm gonna get in trouble but couldn't resist," Robin wrote alongside the footage.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts declares her love for Amber Laign in adorable footage

The clip also gave an incredible look inside the couple's beautiful garden, which boasts an outdoor swimming pool and a separate patio area.

Robin Roberts shared a sweet glimpse of Amber Laign sleeping in the garden

Previous pictures shared by Robin have shown other glimpses inside the spacious outside area, including a hammock and perfectly manicured lawn.

The journalist had been enjoying spending quality time with Amber and Lukas while hosting GMA from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robin and Amber have enjoyed spending quality time at home during the pandemic

But on Monday, they marked an end of an era when Robin returned to the studios to present the ABC news show from Manhattan.

In a lengthy message to her fans, Robin wrote: "Like many I’ve been working from home...during this time together with sweet Amber (heeeyyy!) and @lil_man_lukas we’ve shared with you a morning message/prayer.

"Warms my heart how many have reached out to let us know that during this challenging time they draw comfort from it."

Robin has now returned to the GMA studios to present the show

She added that she was apprehensive about returning to the studio, writing: "While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Robin couldn't have received a warmer welcome on Monday, and shared a video of herself greeting her co-stars in the studio.

Robin was cheered by the entire team as she walked through the doors and sat in her seat alongside her co-hosts. "Feels good to be back," she wrote alongside the footage.

The star was inundated with messages from fans, telling her how much they enjoyed watching her back in the studio. "Love you Robin, welcome back," one wrote, while another commented: "Grand entrance for a grand lady. Love you Robin."

A third added: "So happy you're back at the set."

