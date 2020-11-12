Robin Roberts shares peek inside zen-like garden at home in Connecticut The Good Morning America host has several properties across the United States

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts has got a beautiful Connecticut home and she recently thrilled fans when she shared a glimpse inside her lavish garden on Instagram.

The TV presenter posted a photo of a corner of the backyard, which features a white picket fence and a hammock – which looks like an ideal spot to relax in.

The area also has a flower bed which is surrounded by greenery, giving Robin and her partner Amber Laign maximum privacy while at home.

There is even a large manicured lawn and a separate seating area, which featured in footage posted on the star's account back in May.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares tour of garden during a bad weather day in May

Robin's Connecticut home is where the star was working while remotely co-hosting GMA during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The spacious property features an open-plan living room which leads onto a wood-panelled kitchen, where Robin often presented segments of the show.

Robin Roberts has a zen-like area in her spacious garden in Connecticut

There are lots of homely features in the house, including personalised cushions with Robin and Amber's faces printed onto them.

The star had been presenting from her basement during the lockdown, which boasts vibrant blue walls and a modern sideboard filled with photos.

The star has personalised features in her home, including photo cushions

In March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Robin gave fans a tour inside her new 'screening room' while working from home.

In a video posted on Twitter, she told fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs".

Robin was joined – much to the delight of fans – by her beloved pet dog, Lukas, who she also introduced in the footage.

Kelly and Amber Laign recently celebrated their 15th anniversary

The 59-year-old also has a holiday home in Key West, located in the old town. The home features two bedrooms and a swimming pool.

Robin and Amber celebrated their 15th anniversary in July.

The presenter shared photos from their special day with fans on Instagram, including a picture of the thoughtful gift she had given Amber – a pair of personalised crystal champagne glasses and bottle of champagne.

