Geri Horner and her son Monty played a game of catch on Friday, and the star shared a clip of herself chasing her bouncy little boy around one of the incredible rooms in their home.

The pair could be seen running around a big white table, and we couldn't take our eyes off the spectacular piece of furniture.

Long and grand, Geri's pristine table looks like something you might find in Jay Gatsby's dining room!

Perched on top of the table was a chic bouquet of white flowers, and a chandelier could be seen hanging overhead.

Behind it, a striking painting of a lioness was visible.

How beautiful is that table?!

The doting mum and her husband Christian Horner have two homes: a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire.

By the looks of Geri's recent Instagram posts, it looks as though the family spent the lockdown period at their country estate, with the singer sharing several mindblowing photos inside during their time there.

Geri's garden is enormous and beautiful

Geri has also previously unveiled a look at their house in Hertfordshire.

Recently, the mother-of-two could be seen picking raspberries in the garden of her home in Banbury with Monty, and her social media photo revealed that the beautiful space features an enormous greenhouse, and various vegetable patches lined with perfectly-preened bushes.

As for the incredible kitchen, the room features a large black AGA and cream walls.

The stylish area has a muted colour scheme, with painted wooden cabinets, dark gloss worktops and tiled flooring, but Geri has added a pop of colour with a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind the oven.

And of course, Geri's living room was the location for the much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion in 2018, which marked the first time she had been in the same room with Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton for six years.

The photo posted from their reunion offered a unique look at Geri's living room, a spacious room that has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

Beautiful!

