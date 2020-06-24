Kylie Jenner transforms her new garden – and daughter Stormi approves! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star moved to a new home in Holmby Hills during lockdown

Kylie Jenner got creative over the weekend and transformed her new garden in honour of her ex Travis Scott to mark Father's Day on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared several photos of the outside space on her Instagram account, showing a large flower display lined up on the patio area, and a large floral motif spelling out 'Daddy', which had been elevated on a stand. The Lip Kits founder didn't stop there though, as her living room was decorated with blue balloons and helium balloons spelling out 'Happy Dad's Day.' The doting mum had also got Stormi to decorate picture frames for her dad, which had been lined up on display in the house, all with a different photo of the pair of them.

The beauty mogul moved into her new home during lockdown, and it looks like the perfect place to isolate in. The stunning property boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court, and a home cinema. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Kylie Jenner transformed her garden in honour of Travis Scott

There is also a pink marble shower in the property, which is a hit with Kylie's siblings, especially Kourtney Kardashian, who shared pictures of herself posing in it last month.

While Kylie is no longer with Stormi's father, Travis, the pair have remained on good terms, and spent time isolating together over Easter so that they could both be with their daughter.

Kylie's home was filled with balloons to mark Father's Day

The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

With the latest lockdown restrictions allowing small groups of ten people being able to meet up, Kylie has been able to see her family again. Last month, the Kardashian/Jenner clan held a birthday party for Scott Disick, which was attended by Kylie and Stormi, as well as Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Kim Kardashian and her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and Kourtney with her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

