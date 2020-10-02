Cressida Bonas reveals stunning home kitchen with new husband She lives in London with Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas has shared a first look inside the kitchen at the home she shares with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

She took to Instagram with a photo in the space as she joined author Pippa Grange for a video call on her latest book, How To Win At Life Without Losing Yourself.

It showed cream glossy cupboards behind Cressida, as well as two silver stainless steel ovens built into the cupboard units. The walls are white, and a painting hanging in a black and white frame is just about visible alongside the cupboards.

Cressida Bonas shared a look at her kitchen

Cressida has shared several glimpses inside of her home in London since the coronavirus pandemic began and she has been spending more time indoors.

In September, she showed her support for another author, Matt Haig, with a snap taken in her living room.

Cressida's living room

It has a grey and white design and is furnished with a grey sofa and white cushions with cotton covers.

Cressida's home office

When she worked from home during lockdown in June, meanwhile, she offered a look at her home office, revealing cream walls and wooden floors. She has a large wooden desk where she keeps her computer, a printer and a desk lamp, and at one side of the desk there are two bookshelves. Cressida's desk is positioned in front of the window, with views overlooking her garden.

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, but married London property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a secret ceremony in July 2020. Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the COVID-19 crisis. The couple met while studying at Leeds University, and moved in together when they returned to London after their studies.

