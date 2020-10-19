Barack and Michelle Obama's family home has an incredible rooftop terrace - see inside The former First Lady of America lives in Washington with Barack Obama and their daughters

Michelle Obama spent the majority of lockdown inside her gorgeous Tudor home in Washington, with husband Barack Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia.

And back in July, the former First Lady of America took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside the property. The mother-of-two was pictured sitting on a sofa up in their rooftop terrace, which overlooks the neighbourhood.

Michelle was captured writing a letter, dressed in a pair of jeans and T-shirt, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The star accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, where she reassured fans that she was feeling fine after revealing she had been feeling depressed during lockdown in her latest podcast episode.

A few days before, Michelle had spoken to guest Michele Norris on her podcast, and confessed to having "low-grade depression".

The star began: "I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first - I’m doing just fine.

"There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds.

"I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."

Michelle went on to write: "The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me.

"So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.

"I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it. And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you.

"I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a video chat. Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all."

Michelle launched her podcast in July, and her first guest was husband Barack. The pair spoke about everything from their childhoods to the importance of voting in the election, as well as how their time together in lockdown had made them closer than ever.

The couple have since moved to their vineyard in Massachusetts, which is just as stunning as their Washington home.

The estate boasts 29 private acres of land, as well as 8.5 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, multiple living rooms and a private pool.

There is also a games room in the home, an outdoor Jacuzzi, basketball pitch and a private beachfront and boathouse.

