Julia Roberts shares glimpse inside gorgeous garden at family home The Hollywood star lives with her husband Daniel Moder and their three children

Julia Roberts is notoriously private about her personal life, but recently gave fans a glimpse inside a corner of her stunning garden, which features a seating area and modern fencing.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in the backyard, dressed in a black power suit emblazoned with the word 'Vote'.

The picture was posted to encourage the star's followers to vote in the upcoming US election, and was liked over 211,000 times by her loyal fans.

VIDEO: How everyone reacted to Julia Roberts joining Instagram

Julia has been spending the pandemic at home with her husband Daniel Moder and their three children, Henry, and twins Hazel and Phinneaus.

The star made an appearance earlier in the year from inside her home, as she joined the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Julia Roberts inside her garden at her family home

Julia has done such a good job at keeping her family out of the public eye, that her children weren't always aware that she was a mega star.

The Pretty Woman actress recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time.

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

Julia with her husband and children

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

One family member that was all too aware of Julia's acting career growing up is Emma Roberts.

The pregnant actress opened up about visiting her famous aunt on movie sets during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday.

She said: "When I was like younger and I got to be on my aunt's sets, it was like summer camp.

The Hollywood star with her husband

"And it also was like, I got to stay up late and like eat Cheetos at craft service. It was like a kid's dream.

"I know. I'm like, by the way, it's still my favourite nights, getting to stay up late and eat Cheetos."

