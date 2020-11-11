Michelle Obama's daughters pictured inside White House in epic throwback photo with Jenna Bush Hager Michelle and Barack Obama's daughters were shown around the White House by Jenna Bush Hager and her family

Michelle Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha grew up in the White House, moving into the iconic presidential building when their dad, Barack Obama, became president in 2009.

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals daughter Sasha's unique living situation

Barack took over from George W. Bush, whose family were more than happy to show them around.

Jenna Bush Hager has shared some incredible throwback photos of herself, twin sister Barbara and their mum Laura, giving Malia and Sasha a tour of their new home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the Obamas

In one photo, posted on Instagram, Malia and Sasha are captured learning how to slide down the banister, and in another photo, they are seen waving out on the balcony with Jenna.

MORE: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following heartfelt announcement

In the caption, the talented author shared the heartwarming backstory behind the Obama sisters' tour, revealing she had driven down to Washington from her teaching job in Baltimore to show them around.

Jenna Bush Hager showing Malia and Sasha Obama around the White House

She wrote: "Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home.

SHOP: Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 is BEYOND amazing

MORE: 14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

"Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley.

"We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my 'teacher outfit' it makes me nostalgic for that time."

Michelle Obama's daughters learnt how to slide down the banister

Fans were quick to comment on Jenna's post, with one writing: "You are incredible, what an unbelievable memory," while another wrote: "This is so amazing, I want to hear more!"

A third added: "I love the relationship your family has with the Obamas! You are all a great example of what our nation is about."

MORE: Michelle Obama shares glimpse inside flower-filled dining room at home in Washington

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals how they put daughter Sasha first during major change in their lives

Jenna and her family have remained close with the Obamas and Michelle and George have a particularly sweet friendship.

The former First Lady of the United States appeared on the Today show in 2018, where they reminisced about a second tour that Jenna and her family had arranged for Malia and Sasha.

Jenna helped Malia and Sasha feel excited about the major change in their lives

Michelle told Jenna: "You guys took that time and flew in and gave them the kids tour of the White House. It wasn't just sliding down the banister, but you showed them the movie theatre, and their bedrooms and talked about the exciting parts.

"You made them feel excited about this strange and scary thing that was about to happen to them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.