Coleen Nolan has revealed her new front door decorations for Christmas, and we are big fans.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram with the snap, showing a gorgeous red, white and green wreath, complete with circular baubles and a tartan bow in the middle. The door itself makes the ideal base for the addition, in a warm sage green shade with a metallic silver handle and letterbox.

Coleen credited interior plant styling company, The Cactus Kiss, for the creation as she wrote, "Thank you so much to @thecactuskiss for gifting me this gorgeous Christmas wreath."

She added, "Please excuse all the scratches at the bottom of my door, the dogs have attacked it."

Coleen moved into her property during the initial coronavirus lockdown period in May, and has since revealed various areas inside.

She first unveiled her kitchen during an appearance on Loose Women, when she said, "I love my kitchen. It's a new house so I'm loving it."

Coleen Nolan shared another image from her kitchen

The space is designed with white walls and a combination of white and marl grey cupboards. Her worktops are a glossy dark grey style with metallic flecks, offset by silver fittings including a curved tap and door handles.

Coleen went on to explain that social distancing measures meant it took her family more than 12 hours to relocate just 20 minutes away.

"It was really close as to whether we could or we couldn't [move]," she said. "And luckily, the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed, actually, by law you have to kind of move.

"But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

