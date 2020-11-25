Best Argos Black Friday deals: discover the 2020 sales extravaganza

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It started out as a one-day flash sale in the US, and now Black Friday – which this year falls on 27 November 2020 - is one of the biggest shopping days of the year on both sides of the pond.

There are some great deals to be had in retailers across all sectors – and close to the top of the list is Argos. So what Black Friday deals are being offered up?

When does Argos's Black Friday start?

Argos Black Friday has kicked off early this year, with hundreds of deals to be had on everything from tech to toys. The best deals are yet to come though...

Best Argos Black Friday deals to expect in 2020

We can get a good idea of what to expect at Argos during Black Friday 2020 – which these days extends all the way to Cyber Monday – by taking a look at what went down last year.

Black Friday 2019 was one of Argos’ biggest shopping days of the year, with 5.1 million online customers. In the first hour of the deals extravaganza, (9am-10am) there were 20 products ordered every second!

So what Black Friday deals are available to shop now?

Argos Black Friday TV deals

If you're looking to upgrade your tech and entertainment systems this Black Friday with a shiny new TV, Argos have got some great deals on flat-screen TVs, Smart TVs and TVs with stunning 4K quality.

Samsung 55 Inch Smart 4K HDR LED TV, Black Friday price £399, was £479, Argos

This Samsung 55 inch Smart 4k HDR LED TV is now available for £399 – that's a massive £80 saving. The TV boasts crystal clear images and a super high resolution, perfect for movie fans and lovers of live sports.

Argos Black Friday tech deals

From smart tablets to the latest must-have headphones and Amazon Alexas, Argos has everything you need to fulfill your tech needs. Shop smart and pick up a tablet at a heavily discounted price this Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, Black Friday price £34.99, was £49.99, Argos

The Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet, boasting 16 GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM 0 - and it's hands-free with Alexa. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, browse recipes or ask Alexa for the weather, all for the bargain price of £34.99.

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, Black Friday price £149.95, was 189.95, Argos

These Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are proving very popular in the pre-Black Friday sale. The Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones feature the Apple W1 chip, promising Bluetooth connectivity and battery efficiency with all your favourite devices, plus 22 hours of battery life.

Argos Black Friday household appliance deals

Argos Black Friday deals include fridge freezers, cooking accessories and vacuum cleaners. Are you after a brand-new coffee maker to brighten up your mornings or just want a shiny new kettle to make yourself a brew? You’ll find these in their big Black Friday home appliance sale.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Black Friday price £199.99, was £349.99, Argos

There were great savings on Dyson hoovers last year, but we've got our eyes on this Shark model this year with a whopping saving of £150. With up to 40 minutes of run time and Anti Hair Wrap Technology, which cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll, this is the perfect option for households with pets.

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Last year there were a total of 423 deals on gaming products, so we can expect similar for Argos Black Friday 2020. Whether you’re looking for the best offers on the newest consoles or deals to top up your game collection, chances are Argos will have a deal to suit you. They’ve promised bargains on everything to big brand consoles to controllers, speakers and mics, so be sure to bookmark and check back.

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker, Black Friday price £24.00, was £49.00, Argos

The Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker is proving popular so far. Priced at £24.00 down from £49.00, the nifty little gadget allows you to stream your favourite music with the power of voice control, and can even turn off the lights. The Nest is compatible with hundreds of smart devices including thermostats and TVs.

Argos Black Friday beauty deals

Argos might not be your first port of all for all things beauty, but there are some fantastic deals on perfumes and electrical appliances like hair straighteners to be had.

This Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume now has savings of £24.00. With top notes of wild strawberry, violet leaves and ruby red grapefruit, the popular fragrance would make the perfect gift for Christmas.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette, Black Friday price £44.49, was £68.99, Argos

Best Argos Black Friday sales to bookmark

Argos hasn't started their sales for toys and laptops yet, but we've found the best deals from last year so you don't have to...

Argos Black Friday toy deals

You can pick up cut-price toys just in time for Christmas and that all-important visit from Santa Claus in Argos’ Black Friday toy sale. They are dropping deals on some of the biggest brands and names which are sure to feature on their Christmas lists; from Peppa Pig toys, Frozen 2 toys, Toy Story toys and more.

Last year you could grab this Lego city set for £55 – it currently retails for £70.

Lego City fire brigade set, Black Friday price £55 currently £70, Argos

Argos Black Friday laptop deals

There is a huge selection of laptops and tablets with cut prices up for grabs, whether you’re in the market for a good quality laptop for homeschooling or need an upgrade for work meetings, you should check out Argos’ laptop Black Friday deals.

One of the top deals was this ASUS laptop, currently £279.99 but up for grabs for £199.99 last Black Friday.

ASUS C523 15.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 64GB Chromebook – Silver, Black Friday price £199 currently £279, Argos

Tips for getting the best Argos Black Friday deals

Be prepared: Research your products and create a wish list - with back up products.

Research your products and create a wish list - with back up products. Shop online: The best deals can be found online rather than in store.

The best deals can be found online rather than in store. Sign up for Argos email alerts to be the first to know about deals here.

to be the first to know about deals here. Create an Argos account: You’ll need one to complete your online order. Do it now to avoid wasting precious time on the big day

You’ll need one to complete your online order. Do it now to avoid wasting precious time on the big day Get in there early: The deals kick off at 9am so set your alarm and be ready!

