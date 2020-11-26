Matt Baker reveals amazing detail in his living room The One Show star took to Instagram

Matt Baker has shared the most intimate peek yet into the living room in his beautiful Hertfordshire home, and we're in love with the interiors of the stylish farmhouse.

MORE: Matt Baker wows fans with 'extraordinary' talent after completing One Show challenge

But most amazing of all is the fact that Matt has an old, working turntable in his front room, and it once belonged to his granddad!

The Countryfile star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he was listening to a new Steps song on his grandad's old record player, saying: "Hi all. So this is my grandpa's old record player. Normally I just play old vinyls on this, but today I've got an exclusive spinning around there, look, it's Steps."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker shares perfect view at spacious family home

SHOP: M&S has huge offers during the biggest shopping event of the year

As Matt panned the camera around the room, he also inadvertently showed off its décor.

Matt showed off his grandfather's record player

BARGAIN HUNTING: eBay’s Black Friday deals are go: Get up to 50% off selected products

It's safe to say that Matt has embraced the country theme, with framed bird artwork hanging on the walls and cushions embroidered with pheasants plumped up on his red sofas, which also featured a snuggly tartan throw.

Also visible was patterned carpeting that gave off chic 70s vibes, and stunning sash windows.

It's not the first time that the veteran presenter has showed off his home on social media.

In the past, he's also revealed that the living room has contrasting red and blue sofas, with cream walls and a tripod floor lamp in the corner.

Matt made the reveal on Instagram

Another family room and dining area doubled up as a place for Matt's children to study while their schools were closed earlier this year.

Over summer, the siblings were filmed working at the wooden dining table for The One Show. The room has a log-burning fire and sofas, with a green bookcase positioned against one wall.

The space also boasts skylights in the ceiling and glass doors leading out to the garden. Two beige sofas are positioned around the fireplace, which has a television mounted on the wall overhead.

Matt's home also has a utility room, which one of their sheep once managed to get into. Posting a photo of the animal standing inside his house, Matt wrote at the time: "Just rang home – my daughter said 'mum's going to send you a picture of the utility room…don't worry everything is now sorted.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.