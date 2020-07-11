Matt Baker stuns fans with incredible nature video The former One Show host shared the clip on Instagram

Matt Baker has an incredible swallow's nest in his barn!

The former One Show host made the reveal on Instagram, posting a fascinating video of swallows fluttering in and out of a nest they'd built in a shed on the TV star's grounds.

Fans were in awe of the footage, and rushed to the comment section of Matt's post to say so.

"Matt, that’s an amazing thing to see. Fantastic nest building too," wrote one. Another added: "Oh wow, how lovely to see them." A third gushed: "Oh that's beautiful to have the opportunity to capture it so close. Really fab."

Matt shared the incredible footage on Instagram

Living on a farm means that Matt is surrounded by animals, from lambs to chickens, and often shares photos of them on social media.

The star shares his incredible Hertfordshire home with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. He juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals.

And when the doting dad isn't farming or presenting on national TV, he can most likely be found doing stunts!

Matt left fans stunned last month, when he performed a handstand on top of his Land Rover.

The dad-of-two showed he's still got it as he launched himself into a perfect handstand, balancing on the roof of his car. "It's international handstand day one of my favourite days of the year," former gymnast Matt quipped, sharing a video on Instagram, while adding hashtags including #donttrythisathome and #upsidedown.

