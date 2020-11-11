Amanda Holden unveils Christmas tree – and fans love this unusual decoration The BGT star made the reveal on Instagram

Christmas has arrived early at Amanda Holden's house, with the Britain's Got Talent star joining the ranks of celebrities to get their trees up early.

MORE: Amanda Holden wows in plunging leather dress and knee-high boots

And while the famous mum's Christmas tree was certainly gorgeous, one unusual decoration in particular caught our eye – Amanda's Christmas peacock!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off new Christmas decorations at family home

Showing off her fabulous decorations on Instagram, Amanda told the camera: "2020 means I've gone very early with my Christmas decorations, I couldn't wait any more. And look at this gorgeous tree. And a Christmas peacock."

RELATED: Amanda Holden celebrates amazing news in the most relatable way

Amanda showed off the decorations on Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Keegan's Christmas decorations are better than Disneyland – and Amanda Holden is stunned

Fans were just as obsessed with the peacock as we are, taking to the comment section of the Heart Radio star's post to say so.

"Loving the Christmas peacock, and the tree looks amazing!" wrote one.

"OMG love it!" added another, with a third writing: "Come decorate my house!"

As for the tree itself, the 49-year-old opted for a dark theme, showing off navy and silver baubles, white fairy lights and pretty teal ribboning.

Amanda's famous friends were also quick to express their delight.

"Haha love it! And you," gushed Ashley Roberts, with Alesha Dixon adding: "Looks fab!"

Kelly Brook also loved Amanda's enthusiasm, commenting: "Wooooo."

Kelly Brook has also put her tree up!

Kelly also put up her Christmas tree early this year, showing it off on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the model posted a fabulous photo of herself holding up a mince pie to the camera, and in the background of her snap, a beautifully decorated tree was visible.

Featuring twinkly fairy lights, festive white streams and giant red bows, Kelly certainly has an eye for detail.

The Heart Radio star captioned her post: "Boris made me do it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.