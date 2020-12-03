Princess Diana's great-grandfather's £2.25million home gets stunning update ahead of sale The 6th Earl Spencer reportedly lived at the home in Wimbledon

Princess Diana's great-grandfather's home has been "extensively modernised and refurbished" ahead of going up for sale, and the results are truly stunning. The 6th Earl Spencer reportedly lived at the period property on the exclusive Coombe Hill Road Estate in Wimbledon, with the home dating back to the early 1600s. Now, it is available to buy for £2.25million. Take a look inside…

The home features a total of three bedrooms, all of which have retained a handful of original features including parquet flooring and leaded light windows. Cast iron radiators are a new addition to this one, while contemporary furniture including a cream linen button-back stool and metallic pineapple bedside lamps lend more modern appeal to the space.

Another bedroom in the home follows a similar aesthetic, with vaulted ceilings as seen throughout the top floor.

Built-in wooden cupboards and wardrobes offer plenty of storage space in a third bedroom.

A duck-egg blue kitchen has been fitted with wooden worktops and a farmhouse sink in keeping with the home's traditional theme, much like a large crystal chandelier.

The room most unmistakably reminiscent of its Tudor heritage, though, is the living room. It's designed with wooden panelling on the walls, and furnished with a velvet blue Chesterfield sofa. Various Tudor paintings are also hung on display.

Similarly, the dining room features a lengthy wooden dining table and a wooden dresser with cabriole style legs at one side.

The building sits on 0.2 acres of land and features a high hedge as well as electric double gates at the front for optimum privacy. According to the listing, it's also surrounded by "beautifully landscaped gardens", and has been fitted with a new alarm system and CCTV.

Photos courtesy of Knight Frank.

