Cressida Bonas unveils incredible garden inside private home

She lives with her new husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Bridie Wilkins

Cressida Bonas lives with her new husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, and a new post has given fans a look at their stunning garden. Cressida took to Instagram with the snap, primarily to show off her dress, but inadvertently revealed how big their outdoor space is.

Cressida showed off her garden on Instagram

She posed on the patio, with brown brick tiles, in front of a small brick wall that leads up to the lawn area. The grass expands back into an enormous field, with a wooden fence across the middle. At one side there is another brick wall, which acts as a divider between an additional area inside of the garden. There is also a small flower pot positioned on the floor next to Cressida.

Cressida has rattan garden furniture

Cressida previously shared another look at the patio area, revealing that it has a large L-shaped rattan sofa furnished with cream cushions, a matching side table and a fire pit.

She also has her own pet lambs, which were seen sitting on the sofa. There is a large plant in a cube-shaped grey and white pot positioned at one end of the chairs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In May, she shared another glimpse at the garden as she showed her support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, with a photo of her wearing a charity T-shirt. In the background, green and pink climber plants were seen climbing a brick wall.  

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, but married London property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a secret ceremony in July 2020. Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple met while studying at Leeds University, and moved in together when they returned to London after their studies. 

