Cressida Bonas shares glimpse inside living room at home with new husband She previously dated Prince Harry, but is now married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas has shared a first look inside her living room at the home she shares with her new husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The star took to Instagram with a photo of herself in the space as she showed her support for author Matt Haig and his book, The Midnight Library.

She captioned the post, "Finally have my paws on this! By one of my favourite writers, the one and only… @mattzhaig."

Cressida Bonas shared a glimpse inside her living room

Cressida posed on her sofa in the space, which is a grey and white design furnished with grey and white cushions with cotton covers.

Cressida has previously shared glimpses inside her home office, as well as her garden.

Cressida's home office

While she worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic in June, she shared a peek at her study, showing that it is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors. It has a large wooden desk where she keeps her computer screen, a printer and a desk lamp, and at one end of the desk she has two bookshelves. Cressida's desk is positioned in front of the window, overlooking the garden.

Cressida has an outdoor patio area

Outside, Cressida and Harry have a private patio area, with brown brick tiles and brown rattan furniture including an L-shaped sofa and a coffee table. Cressida posted a photo of her pet lambs sitting on the sofa, in front of a large fire pit.

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, but married London property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a secret ceremony in July 2020. Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple met while studying at Leeds University, and moved in together when they returned to London after their studies.

