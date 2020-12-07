Tom Fletcher turns wife Giovanna's I'm A Celeb crown into Christmas wreath – see photo

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the winner of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Friday, and her husband Tom has put her crown to good use.

In a photo shared on Instagram, he revealed that he has made it into a beautiful Christmas wreath.

"Turns out that @mrsgifletcher's crown makes a lovely Christmas wreath," Tom captioned the image. "Thanks @imacelebrity."

Giovanna Fletcher's crown now acts as a wreath

The creation is formed of green leaves with yellow sunflowers, pink poppies and another kind of purple bloom, and sits on top of Giovanna and Tom's gold metallic door knob.

It matches the incredible design framing their front door as an archway of multicoloured metallic baubles which have been woven within tree branches.

As expected, their fans were impressed by what they saw. "That's stunning," one commented. Another added, "OMG that finishing touch," while a third wrote, "Well that's just perfect!"

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's first Christmas tree

While Giovanna was still living in the I'm A Celebrity castle, Tom also installed the family's Christmas tree with their sons Buzz, Max and Buddy.

He shared a snap of the boys decorating it and wrote, "Giovanna: You're going to put the Christmas tree up without me, aren't you? Me: Nah, we couldn't do that… Solution: 2 Christmas trees! Tree 1 went up today."

It's positioned on the landing of the home, and has been decorated with a combination of silver, gold and red baubles, while a red glittery star sits at the top.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's second Christmas tree

Since Giovanna has returned, it looks as though the family have also set up their additional tree in the entrance hallway. Giovanna shared a series of images with herself and her sons shortly after arriving home, with the tree in the background. This one looks even bigger than the feature upstairs, while green and blue baubles add more colour, alongside string fairy lights.

