Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside her and Blake Shelton's beautiful home The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year

Gwen Stefani has been busy working on her music during lockdown and recently sang her second duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton, much to the delight of fans.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stunned with unexpected news

READ: Gwen Stefani's son reveals pink hair transformation

But the multi-talented singer has many strings to her bow, and over the weekend the mother-of-three shared some exciting news with fans about her new glasses collection.

The fashion-forward star took to Instagram to share several videos from what appeared to be in her living room, where a photoshoot was taking place.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani shares look inside her and Blake Shelton's living room

READ: Gwen Stefani as a brunette needs to be seen to be believed

Gwen modelled a number of designs for her latest eyewear collection, and said: "Working on a photoshoot for my new glasses!"

Designs included a colourful rose print frame and a rose gold pair, as well as a funky blue checked version.

Gwen announced the news of her latest glasses collection

READ: Blake Shelton looks unrecognisable with long hair

MORE: Gwen Stefani issues stern words to Blake Shelton - and fans react

Gwen has been staying in Los Angeles with Blake and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, over the past few months.

The celebrity couple recently performed from their home at the ACM Awards, treating fans to their new duet, Happy Anywhere.

Gwen and Blake have been enjoying spending quality time together in lockdown

"I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston opens up about relationship with dad Gavin Rossdale

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's three sons

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

On Thursday, meanwhile, Gwen was over the moon after she received her very first Country Music Award nomination for her and Blake's music video for Nobody Like You.

Gwen and Blake recently got nominated for an award for their duet Nobody Like You

Gwen reposted Blake's original social media message congratulating her for the nomination and wrote: "Just when u think your life is crazy enough!! THIS IS SO UNEXPECTED - and AMAZING!!! Wow."

She thanked her boyfriend of five years and also congratulated Sophie Muller who directed the video which debuted in January. Her fans went wild calling her "a queen" and branding the couple an absolute "dream team".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.