Peter Andre's debut home tour will blow your mind – watch He lives with his wife Emily MacDonagh and his children

Peter Andre lives in an incredible mansion in Surrey with his wife Emily MacDonagh, and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker has shared a debut home tour. From the gym to the cinema room and his bedroom, Peter has revealed every single space inside. Take a look.

SEE: Inside Peter Andre's two beautiful homes in Surrey and Cyprus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares first ever incredible home tour

The footage starts in Peter's cinema room. "This is our cinema room and night room," he explained. "This used to be my recording studio and I moved it upstairs so when the tree is not there, there is a table and chairs."

MORE: 8 celebrities with their own amazing home cinemas

Peter Andre's Christmas tree in the cinema room

Peter also has a "day room" where he says the family "spend a lot of the daytime". "It's bright, it's nice, the kids love it and I can have the news on the TV there," he said.

RELATED: 44 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Peter Andre's daytime living room

Their dining room follows the same blue, grey and cream colour scheme. "It's one of those dining rooms we don't really use unless we've got guests," Peter added. "Generally, we all sit around the island."

Peter Andre's dining room

The island in question is situated in the kitchen, lined with cobalt blue stools which match the chairs in the dining room.

Peter Andre's kitchen

Peter then moves into his private gym, which features blue LED ceiling lighting that he says is the "best part of the room". "I love it, you put music on and you feel like you're in a proper training session."

Peter Andre's gym

Upstairs, Peter and Emily have a smart TV bed, with an automated flatscreen that comes out of the frame. "This is how we watch TV at night," Peter said. "It's something I've always wanted."

Peter Andre's bedroom

Peter and Emily also have an en suite bathroom each, as well as a shared dressing room.

Peter Andre's dressing room

Next door is Peter's recording studio where he says he "gets a lot of work done". It features everything from a desktop computer to a keyboard and ring lighting for when Peter has appeared on TV during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Andre's recording studio

Peter's children - Amelia and Theo, who he shares with Emily, and Princess and Junior from his past relationship - all have their own bedrooms.

Peter Andre's children's bedroom

Amelia and Theo have their own private dressing room and en suite.

Peter Andre's children's dressing room

The children are also lucky enough to have a playroom.

Peter Andre's children's playroom

Giving a nod to Peter's heritage, he then takes viewers outside to his "BBQ area" which he says is very important. "It doesn't matter if it's winter or summer, we love to do barbies," he explained. It's positioned alongside a hot tub.

Peter Andre's garden

Elsewhere in the garden, there is also a fire pit where Peter says the family often roast marshmallows.

Peter Andre's fire pit

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.