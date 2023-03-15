Peter Andre's wife Emily's special bedroom video has fans asking questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emily Andre was inundated with questions from her followers after sharing a video inside her bedroom with her husband Peter.

The doctor and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker live in Surrey with Peter's kids Junior and Princess and their two children Amelia and Theo. After "years" of thinking about a new bedroom feature, Emily took the plunge and filled an empty wall with four stunning black and white photos of the couple on their wedding day, which took place in 2015. Take a look at her handiwork below...

WATCH: Emily Andre's romantic bedroom transformation for Peter Andre will leave you speechless

Loading the player...

After carefully measuring out the distance between each white frame, the 33-year-old stuck them on the taupe wall instead of using hammers and nails.

"So I found myself with a spare few minutes before the school run this afternoon and decided to put up these pictures in our bedroom…I’ve been meaning to do it for AGES! Obviously the video is sped up but it took me 14 minutes from start to finish…

SEE MORE: 12 sweet photos of Peter Andre and his wife Emily's adorable children

"(I have to confess to using Command strips which I LOVE, perfect for when you are short of time and because I always change my mind on where to put things) but not bad for a nice surprise for @peterandre later #diy #homeimprovement #mumlife," Emily wrote in the caption, and it wasn't long before her followers flooded the comments section.

Command strips, £3.50, Amazon

"Emily, can I please ask what colour paint is on your wall x," asked one, and she helpfully replied: "Quite a few people asking this, I think it’s called Raw Umber. I did write it down somewhere when we painted the walls so if I’m wrong will message you again!"

Several others were baffled by the command strips, including one who wrote: "Do the command strips not rip the paint off if you move them? That’s what’s put me off buying them," to which Emily said: "I haven’t tried removing any yet but keeping fingers crossed the paint stays."

The couple live in Surrey with their blended family

"Command strips?! How have I never heard of these?! Where do I get these delights?!" a third inquired, which was met with the response: "I got mine online (I think Amazon) but loads of places do them, even supermarkets :) x."

Finally, a fourth commented: "Lovely. What frames can you use/did you use that'll stay up with command strips please?" and Emily replied: "I got them from Ikea! I love Ikea, and the frames are quite light so I’m hoping they will stay up a while! Xx"

SHOP NOW: 8 best mattresses for kids: Purple, Helix Sleep, and more

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.