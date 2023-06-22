Peter Andre's stunning second home is a dream come true for his children

Mysterious Girl singer Peter has an idyllic home in Cyprus and it's a haven for the kids

Peter Andre, 50, has a beautiful family home in Surrey where he is raising his children Princess, Junior, Theo and Millie, along with his wife Emily. But did you know the singer has another property further afield?

The hitmaker has his own house located in his native home of Cyprus, and he worked tirelessly to make it into a holiday haven.

© Instagram Peter has four children, his two youngest with wife Emily

When Peter was reunited with his home after years away due to the covid pandemic, he told his followers: " bought this land nearly 20 years ago and me and my father built this. Dad planted all these trees years ago and now wow. So grateful to have this. Great to be back home in Cyprus."

The amazing property features a pool and tennis court outside, making it ideal for the children when they are there.

During the trip, Peter shared a look at the stunning outdoor pool with a quick video, and it looks incredible...

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals epic pool at idyllic home

Fans agreed how beautiful it was. "Amazing swimming pool!" gushed one, with another adding: "It's stunning Pete, I love the pool area."

Many more left comments such as: "Stunning", "Beautiful!" and "Amazing!"

Peter has previously said he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and his family home in the UK.

The inside of the house was revealed online, and it has modern décor just like his Surrey home.

© Instagram The couple split their time between the UK and Cyprus

It benefits from an open plan living space that has different areas for sitting and watching TV, dining and cooking. Their statement red kitchen is next to their dining space, and the living area features two huge sofas.

© Photo: Instagram The property is modern inside

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Peter said: "My home in Cyprus is my real getaway home, and Surrey is our 'home home' which we love. It's a great little village and the kids go to school here so we're not planning on moving anytime soon."

While Peter could be taking his family away to Cyprus this year, a trip to Australia is definitely in the diary.

© Photo: Instagram A rare photo of Peter's mum and dad

Speaking of revisiting Australia, Peter said: "We've got a few our gigs out there later this year, and that's really an excuse to see my mum and dad."

His parents, Savvas and Thea, live in Australia and they FaceTime their son very regularly.

What does Peter Andre's Surrey home look like?

As expected, the star's Surrey home is beautifully luxe – but it's also cosy too! Their amazing kitchen features a marble topped island the family love so much and there are stools around it so they can sit and interact at mealtimes.

© YouTube The family kitchen is beautifully decorated

The bedroom is another plush feature with a giant velour bed with in-built TV. "This is how we watch TV at night," Peter said when he was giving fans a tour of his home. "It's something I've always wanted." How fancy!

© YouTube Check out the size of that bed!

The property also has a cinema room and an impressive bar in the garden.