Kylie Jenner turns heads with very unexpected Christmas decor inside $38 million mansion

Kylie Jenner isn't one to shy away from glitz and glamor and she recently unveiled an astonishing 40ft Christmas tree inside her LA mansion.

However, on Wednesday the makeup entrepreneur gave fans another sneak peek at her festively decorated home and it was a far cry from the previous glimpse she shared.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kylie posted a snapshot of a much smaller, and more humble looking tree than the one that stands tall in her grand foyer.

The more sparse spruce was adorned with tinsel and beads and looked cute standing in one of the many corners of Kylie's expansive home.

Alongside it, a garland hung over a fireplace and while the reality TV star didn't captioned the post, fans will no doubt have appreciated the photo.

© Instagram Kylie's introduced her more humble Christmas tree

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Kylie began getting festive and introduced the main tree in her home - but that inadvertently sparked controversy.

While she'd hoped all eyes would be on the beautiful lit and towering spectacle, it was her chandelier that got fans talking.

© Instagram Kylie's other huge 40ft Christmas tree

Kylie posed alongside her daughter, Stormi, five, for a sweet snapshot at the top of her staircase, with the tree behind them.

But the conversation surrounding her choice of decor seemed to eclipse chatter about her Christmas tree. Fans couldn't help but notice the brownish, tube-like chandelier dangling from the ceiling.

© Instagram Fans were put off by the chandelier

The lamp's aesthetics were criticized with some of Kylie's social media followers going as far as to call it "hideous", while others were put on edge by the fact that it wasn't hanging centered with the tree.

Regardless of her fans feelings over her home, Kylie will celebrate a very special Christmas this year as it is her first with her boyfriend, Timothee Chamalet, 27.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kylie is dating Timothee

Kylie - who is also a mom to one-year-old son Aire with her ex, Travis Scott, 32 - and Timothee went public with their romance at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023 after months of speculation that they were dating.

They've kept a relatively low profile ever since but recently Kylie was spotted being snuck into the actor's Wonka premiere in London.

© Instagram Kylie is a mom to her two children

Timothee opened up about their need for privacy in an interview with GQ in October. At the time, he was asked about his private life and how he manages spending time with "one of the four most followed people on Instagram".

He quipped: "This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," which was a parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Timothee then added: "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life."

