Alex Jones has revealed to fans that she's had a bit of a disaster at home in the run-up to Christmas - having to call an emergency plumber after her roof started leaking in her kitchen.

Sharing a snap of the workman on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, she wrote: "This is a very kind plumber. Water is coming from the ceiling. So far... Christmas 2020 is ace!"

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars put up their Christmas decorations - all the stunning photos

We bet plenty of Alex's followers got in touch with the star to send their best wishes after she shared her setback - and here's hoping it's sorted in time for Christmas Day.

Alex had to call a plumber ahead of Christmas

The snap also showed another glimpse at the The One Show presenter's family home - there are beautiful glass pendant lights on show, as well as the fridge, which is covered in sweet drawings by Alex's sons Teddy and Kit, no doubt.

MORE: Jaw-dropping royal dining rooms revealed

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson live in a Victorian house in London that they renovated before they moved in. The couple have maintained many of the period features in their home, while stylish touches including their gorgeous green kitchen, cosy living room and minimalist bedroom lend a Scandi-esque spin.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Alex opens up about candid parenting struggle

The star often keeps things real with her fans, and also shared an honest post about parenting earlier in December.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's genius home hack is ideal for a cosy Christmas

Taking to her Instagram Stories again, she revealed she had arranged a settling session at nursery for little Kit, aged one, in order to make things "smoother" when the New Year arrives.

Alex often shares snaps from her home on Instagram

"So this morning, I am doing Kit's first settling session in nursery, on his own," she shared. "Oh, it's really hard because of, obviously COVID and stuff."

"I couldn't go in with him, so I handed him over at the door and he was so upset," the TV star added. "But he's a COVID baby and he's not used to seeing other people really. Hopefully, it will make it a bit smoother in January – so I've decided, right come on, I'll go for a run and it's actually lovely."

It's thought the family will be spending a low-key Christmas as a foursome at home this year, due to the current coronavirus rules and restrictions.