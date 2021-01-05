Prince Charles and Camilla aren't living alone in lockdown - details The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are likely joined by others

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been staying at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire since the Christmas period and will continue to do so during the lockdown period, but they are likely not alone. The property comes with its own private staff quarters, suggesting that the Prince of Wales and Camilla could be living with housekeepers and maids.

It would make sense: the couple would surely have welcomed the help of others when it came to making their Christmas dinner and installing Christmas decorations back in December, and the government rules surrounding coronavirus means that they would have been required to form a bubble with their staff.

Now, Charles and Camilla's employees would no doubt have willingly extended the period that they stay at the home in order to continue working. It would also be safer for Charles and Camilla's health for their staff to stay put permanently, rather than flitting in between properties.

Prince Charles and Camilla's home, Highgrove House

The home also has plenty of space to social distance besides its staff quarters. Charles and Camilla have nine bedrooms and six bathrooms to themselves, as well as four reception rooms and a nursery wing. Outside, the 18th-century residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the house.

Highgrove House is surrounded by 900 acres of land

Highgrove Gardens have become a popular annual tourist attraction featuring everything from a garden cottage to wildflower meadows, a walled vegetable garden, the Southern Hemisphere garden, the Carpet garden, the Autumn Walk, and a Woodland garden featuring two classic temples. They were open to the public during summer of 2020 with social distancing measures in place, but have now closed for the winter and are set to reopen in spring 2021.

When Charles and Camilla are able to return to their main London base, Clarence House also has staff quarters for their employees to go and stay in.

