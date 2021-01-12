Anne Hathaway's Californian home should be on a postcard Anne lives with her husband Adam Shulman and their sons

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman live with their sons Jonathan and Jack in California. While Anne doesn't post much of her family home on social media, she has given Architectural Digest a tour – and the images are utterly stunning. The charming home features wooden décor throughout, in keeping with its Swiss chalet vibe and outside there's a living space which has the most breathtaking mountain views.

Their interior designer Pamela Shamshiri helped them to rework the décor – and Anne has been vocal about her amazing assistance. "She brought a sense of sophistication, magic, and fun to the whole process," she told Architectural Digest.

In order to find a vision for the design, the couple imagined that Yves Saint Laurent once owned the property before director Wes Anderson – and the chic interiors would probably make both men proud.

It was love at first sight for Anne and Adam. Speaking to Architectural Digest, Adam revealed: "The minute we came up the driveway and saw this incredible panoramic view unfold in front of us, we were hooked."

We love the look of Anne's picture-perfect home in the Californian hills

The property's exterior is just as spectacular

The outside of the property is just as striking as the interiors as the home has stone and wooden exteriors, giving it a very country-cottage feel. A large tree shades the property, providing the stars with privacy while their mountainside position means they are not overlooked by anyone.

According to Homes & Property, in 2020, Anne and her husband Adam sold their incredible New York penthouse for a cool £2.7million ($3.5million), just four years after they bought it.

Anne's previous home in New York had a gorgeous roof terrace

The award-winning actress bought the two-bedroom residence on the Upper West Side near Central Park for £1.97million ($2.55million) and added to the value with extensive renovation work, as reported by Homes & Property.

