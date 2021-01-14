Kate Hudson's home is practically identical to mother Goldie Hawn's – see inside Kate lives in the house where Goldie raised her

Kate Hudson's home is, in fact, the home she grew up in. The mum-of-three bought it from her mother Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell in 2005, before going on to purchase the property next door in 2011 and combine the two to make an enormous, luxury estate in the Pacific Palisades, LA.

Now, she lives in the main house with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter, Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships. It boasts a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a huge garden with a pool and spa, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms. As for décor, Kate has clearly taken inspiration from her mother Goldie, with retro furnishings and vintage furniture that are also seen in Goldie's mansion. Take a look at Kate's house…

Kate Hudson's bedroom

Kate previously shared a photo of her bedroom, showing floral wallpaper, an old oak dressing table, and a retro floral fringed desk lamp.

Another image taken in Kate's bedroom showed a large bed with an olive-green button-back headboard, and cream floral bed linen.

Kate Hudson's hallway

Kate has a winding cream wooden staircase with a brown stair runner. Paintings showcased in gold frames and floral wall lights add to the old-school vibe.

Kate Hudson's bar room

At Christmas time, Kate showed that she had installed an enormous vodka tree in her bar room. Each branch was made from bottles of vodka with white and pink roses interspersed throughout. As for the rest of the room, the vintage theme continues with floral wallpaper and striped curtains and blinds.

Kate Hudson's bathroom

In keeping with the rest of the house, Kate's bathroom also has floral wallpaper.

Kate also has a free-standing white bathtub.

Kate Hudson's kitchen

Kate has a printed orange and brown backsplash panel in her kitchen, as well as bold orange appliances including a vintage kettle.

When Kate took a selfie in the kitchen, she showed that it has a large island, lined with wooden stalls. It is fitted with cream worktops, and a combination of cream and duck-egg blue wooden cupboards.

Kate Hudson's garden

Kate previously revealed a glimpse of her outdoor pool, lined with white wooden fencing, as well as a white pool house.

