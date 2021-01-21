Paris Fury's home is a shrine to husband Tyson – see inside The Loose Women star and her family live in Morecambe, Lancashire

Loose Women panellist Paris Fury and her husband, boxing champion Tyson Fury, live in a surprisingly humble home in Morecambe, believed to be worth £550,000. Tyson previously spoke out about how much he loved the area on his ITV documentary, but in November, Paris told her fellow Loose Women stars that they were in the "process of moving house" due to fans knocking at the door and asking for help with their mental health since Tyson often discusses his own experiences.

Nonetheless, recent social media posts suggest that the family are yet to have upped sticks, and Paris' photos have given fans a look inside several rooms. It follows a muted design with a cream colour palette throughout, and there is another running theme: photos of Tyson. From the hallway to the living room, they're practically everywhere. Take a look.

Paris Fury's living room

The focal point of Paris and Tyson's living room is an enormous painting of Tyson during one of his boxing matches. It takes pride of place above a brown sofa with Versace cushions, and is set within a large gold frame.

Another photo in the living room showed that Paris and Tyson have since invested in a new settee, which Paris credited to Furniture Village. It's a brushed velvet grey L-shaped style, with studded frames.

Paris Fury's kitchen

Another painting of Tyson is on display in the kitchen, as seen in a photo of Paris. It takes up half of one wall, while another wall hanging is seen behind Paris, reading 'Tyson Fury'.

Paris Fury's hallway

Perhaps the biggest of them all, there is yet another framed photo of Tyson on display in the hallway, as well as a glass cabinet showcasing all of his awards. As for décor, the entrance hall has white glossy tiles for flooring, and baroque print cream and gold wallpaper.

Paris Fury's dining room

Paris recently shared a photo taken in the dining room. It's situated in a conservatory space with glass ceilings and doors, while a glass dining table with silver legs, and curved black velvet armchairs with tiger-head pulls and studs add to the glamorous aesthetic.

Paris Fury's garden

Paris shared a photo of herself and Tyson in the garden during summer. They have a brown wicker dining set, including a glass-topped table and two armchairs.

