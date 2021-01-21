Millie Mackintosh shares beautiful nude portrait The famous mum showed off the artwork on

Millie Mackintosh added a beautiful piece of artwork to her home on Thursday, showing off her new nude portrait on Instagram.

The striking piece, which was painted by abstract artist Harlie Briggs, is certainly a show-stopper, and it's no wonder it caught Millie's eye.

"So excited to find the perfect spot for my new nude @harliebriggsart," the famous mum captioned her picture.

The former Made in Chelsea star has an impeccable eye for design, and the London home she shares with her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughter Sienna is breath-taking.

Millie shared the nude on Instagram

The famous couple moved into their current West London house in 2020, and have shared a few peeks inside the lush pad on social media since settling in.

In March, the pair even gave HELLO! a tour of their family home, revealing little Sienna's nursery for the very first time.

Hugo and Millie on their wedding day

With an entire wall covered in animal wallpaper, featuring a giraffe, an elephant and a flamingo against a jungle backdrop, and Scandiborn shelves of children's books on display, the bright, sunny room is just perfect for an infant.

"We want to be able to teach her the names of animals when she's getting big enough to say words, and give her an interest in outdoors and nature. I think the theme is quite calming as well, and it's really cute," explained Millie at the time, adding that she had been spending lots of time in the nursery; it's where she goes to relax and meditate.

Millie and Hugo's move came less than two years after they moved into their first marital home, a beautiful apartment that she said she loved so much she was reluctant to leave.

