Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first marital home revealed See where the couple have been living at St James's Palace in London

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were previously isolating with Edoardo's mother, Nikki Shale, at her £1.5million country house near Chipping Norton, but they are believed to have since returned to Beatrice's home at St James's Palace in London. Beatrice rarely unveils much of the property, but the pandemic means that we have seen more than ever before over the last year. Take a look...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares video call inside St James' Palace

Back in April, Beatrice filmed a video message from the home. It is not clear which room she recorded in, but it features plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair which Beatrice sat on.

More recently, the royal joined a virtual event to celebrate 30 years of charity Teenage Cancer Trust alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, as the trio are patrons for the organisation, from a different room inside.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have a wedding photo on display

It is decorated with burnt orange walls, and features a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

Princess Beatrice used to live at the property with her sister Princess Eugenie, until the younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are living at St James's Palace

Since then, Eugenie and Jack have moved into Eugenie and Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's house at the Royal Lodge in Windsor during the first lockdown period, and now into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

A friend told HELLO!: "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

As for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, it makes sense that they have chosen to return to London from Edoardo's parents', since Edoardo is co-parenting his four-year-old son Wolfie, who spends half of his time at his mother's house nearby in west London.

