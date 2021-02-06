James Jordan's fridge is so organised you'll do a double take The Strictly stars share a beautiful home

James and Ola Jordan officially have one of the best-organised fridges we've ever seen!

Father-of-one James took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heart-melting video of his little girl Ella toddling around the kitchen as she helped unpack the shopping, revealing that the inside of the family's refrigerator was very neatly organised.

Not only that, but it was jam-packed with colourful fruit and vegetables, showcasing James, Ola and Ella's – who could be seen in a sweet pink onesie – very heathy diet.

How tidy is that fridge?

"You helping mummy put the shopping away? Good girl." James could be heard saying to his daughter.

Panning the camera to bags of unpacked groceries, he hilariously quipped: "You gonna put all this away? Hurry up then."

James' post comes days after Ola revealed the touching way they have captured little Ella's very first steps.

Ola shared an adorable photo with her lookalike daughter on Instagram as she showed off her sentimental new piece of jewellery.

Ella could be seen admiring her mum's silver pendant necklace, which was shaped into two tiny feet – her own!

Ola's new necklace

"As I watch Ella grow and take her first steps, I can’t help but wish I could keep those tiny toes forever – and now I can. @customandcojewellery has made this possible by hand crafting a pendant of my baby’s feet using just a photograph," the doting mum explained.

"To make my pendant even more special I was able to add extras such as an engraved plaque with Ella’s initials, which just made the process even more personal," she added, before encouraging fellow parents to get one for themselves to mark Mother’s Day.

Ola's followers were delighted with the idea and wasted no time complimenting the jewellery. "That's such a great thing to do. So beautiful. As you two are as well!!" one remarked, and a second wrote: "Awwww oh my goodness this is adorable." A third commented: "Stunning necklace so cute Ella holding it."

