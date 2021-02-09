GMA's Michael Strahan shares tour inside open-plan NY living room

Michael Strahan has been absent from our screens on Good Morning America for the past few weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The TV star is resting at his home in New York and shared a look inside his open-plan living room over the weekend in a new video posted on Instagram.

In the footage, Michael panned the camera around the room, featuring a huge sofa and flat-screen TV.

Artwork filled the walls of the modern living area, which led on to a large kitchen.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan delighted fans with a tour inside his huge living room

The journalist was in good spirits as he excitedly told his followers that he was watching Jeopardy, which featured a question about him.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Watching Jeopardy and look what popped up!" Fans were quick to wish the star well, with one writing: "We miss you in the morning, how are you feeling?" while another wrote: "How are you feeling?" A third added: "Hope you're feeling better."

GMA's Michael Strahan inside his home in New York during his covid recovery

Michael recently opened up about his coronavirus symptoms during an interview on Good Morning America, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

In a video message shared by GMA on Wednesday, Michael said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

The Good Morning America star inside his kitchen

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it." He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

The star also highlighted the importance of staying safe and taking all the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the same video message shared on GMA, the journalist told viewers: "Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes.

Michael has been resting at home after testing positive for coronavirus

"I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual.

"Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other because it's more than just about you. It's about the people you're around and your fellow human beings."

