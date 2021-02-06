Kyra Sedgwick looks breathtaking in figure-skimming white silk gown - and husband Kevin Bacon agrees The pair have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood history

Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with her latest look which was the epitome of elegance.

The Closer actress graced the cover of GIO Journal and proudly shared the shoot on her Instagram account, crediting all the hard work of her glam squad for making it happen.

In the photo, Kyra was wearing a sleek, white gown which complemented her flawless figure.

She humbly thanked everyone in the caption, who helped perfect the show-stopping image.

"Thank you to these talented humans who made me look like this!" she wrote, before listing the photographer, makeup artist, styling and hair team.

Her fans thought the photo was amazing and commented: "Absolutely stunning," and told her, "you look fantastic".

Kyra looked sensational on the front of GIO Journal

Kyra got the seal of approval from her devoted husband, Kevin Bacon, who 'liked' the image on his wife's social media.

The couple - who have been married since 1988 and have two grown children, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28 - have one of the most successful, and adorable, relationships in Hollywood.

Kyra was recently asked about her longstanding marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

Kyra and Kevin have two children together

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

