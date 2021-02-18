Gigi Hadid's stylish $4million New York home has had a playful makeover She lives there with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and their baby

Gigi Hadid is currently raising her baby girl in her eccentric Manhattan apartment - and now it looks like she's given it a mini-makeover which her daughter is sure to love.

The model welcomed her firstborn, Khai, four months ago with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and she's ensured her $4million home is fit for her princess.

In a photo Gigi shared on Instagram to promote her own video game, she was sitting in the living room of her plush pad which features plenty of bold colours.

But she had jazzed it up even more with an array of oversized, cuddly toys gracing the corner couch and she’d even hung up a tinsel backdrop too. Gigi wore cute cat ear headphones and tapped away on a pink keyboard.

While the scene was likely more to do with her ‘Gigi Play,’ than for her baby girl, there’s no doubt she would love the bright scene.

Gigi gave her already colourful living room a playful makeover

The cute family recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. Gigi and Zayn - who have been dating since 2015 - had a special day and she shared several never-before-seen pictures of them.

"I love you, Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever," Gigi captioned a black and white picture of them taken last month during Zayn's birthday party. She also shared several selfies, Zayn's gift to her and him proudly showing off his 'dad' mug.

Gigi recently shared a sweet photo of Zayn pushing their baby in a pram

They are now living in NYC, but during the pregnancy, they resided at her Pennsylvanian ranch.

She recently opened up to Vogue magazine about the 14-hour labour and said Zayn caught their baby without her even realising.

"It didn't even click that she was out," Gigi told Vogue magazine. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

