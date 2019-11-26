Billie Faiers' house has had a pre-Christmas declutter and you won't believe the results The Mummy Diaries star has called in The Style Sisters to transform her home

Billie Faiers is getting her house tidy and organised in time for Christmas after calling in professional home organisers The Style Sisters. The Mummy Diaries star has been showing the results of their hard work on Instagram Stories, and it'll give you some inspiration of how to tackle any clutter in your home, too.

WATCH: See 10 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

On Monday, the sisters turned their attention to Billie's dressing room, which is filled with open rails, shelving and drawers for her clothing and accessories, as well as her vast array of makeup and jewellery. To keep her jewellery tidy and easy to find, it has been organised in clear Perspex drawer units lining a dressing table, which Billie was clearly impressed with. "How you have organised my jewellery like this," she wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

RELATED: See inside The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' Essex home

Billie Faiers enlisted The Style Sisters to organise her home

The mum-of-two's makeup is also on display in plastic organisers, and has been separated by types of product so she can easily find anything she needs. A before and after look at her wardrobes, meanwhile, show how the clothing has been divided so her T-shirts and jumpers hang on the top rail with her jeans and trousers neatly hung below. Although the space wasn't messy before, simply reorganising Billie's handbags and accessories on the open shelving helps it to look much tidier.

The Mummy Diaries star's makeup has been organised too

Billie revealed on Tuesday that the home organisers were continuing their work by tackling her children Nelly and Arthur's toys, which are currently piled up in the living room. We can't wait to see the end result!

GALLERY: 14 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

Billie shared a before-and-after look at her wardrobe

The 30-year-old's decision to declutter may have been inspired by her recent revelation that she and husband Greg Shepherd want to move house in the New Year. The couple went house hunting in the sixth series of their reality TV show, as they hoped to upsize from their family home in Essex.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.