Gemma Atkinson shares sneak peek into amazing new home gym

It's been five months since Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson moved into their 'dream home' in Manchester, and on Friday, Gemma showed off her new home gym.

The building is still under construction, but the space will be absolutely amazing when it's complete.

Sharing a clip of herself and Gorka from inside the building, the former Hollyoaks actress asked her other half: "How's the gym coming along?" to which he replied: "Very good."

Gemma then added: "He's been more excited about this being built than the actual house," with Gorka then quipping: "Yeah because this is our gym. It's going to be the HQ of fitness."

Although the gym has yet to be painted or have any equipment added, doting mum Gemma's footage did give us an idea of just how big the space is – and it's certainly a step up from their current workout room.

Gemma took to Instagram

The 36-year-old's post comes days after her boyfriend Gorka was contacted by some concerned fans, who had spotted a problem with their new property.

Gorka, 30, shared three snapshots showing him stood outside the front door to the home he shares with Gemma and their one-year-old daughter Mia, balancing two takeaway coffee cups.

A number of his followers were distracted by the ornamental figure placed in the corner of the porch.

"Oh don't put a Buddha on the floor or the ground!! Have a Google and you'll see why, pop it up on something," one alerted the dancer, to which he replied: "Oh, will have a look."

A second follower explained: "Never place a Buddha statue on the floor or near the soles of your shoes; this is not appropriate and may be disrespectful."

