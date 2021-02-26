Kate Hudson's lingerie photo inside lavish bathroom of LA home is amazing The star has an edgy sense of style

Kate Hudson is on fire! The stunning actress put on a very glamorous display in the bathroom of her LA mansion - and fans loved it.

She posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday to promote her wellness brand, In Bloom, and in the process gave her followers a sneak peek at her fit physique - and her fabulous bathroom.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows in tiny star bikini top

Kate was posing in the mirror and getting glammed up, wearing a strappy, rose-coloured bra as she applied lip gloss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson does yoga in her underwear with hilarious results

Her hair was slicked back and she finished off her look with a pair of gold earrings and a cocktail in hand.

She captioned the image: "Verified. My mood when @tobeinbloom restocks Beauty Aura."

Kate gave a glimpse of the vintage-inspired bathroom which was covered in bold, flowery wallpaper which her fans loved.

MORE: Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything's she said

SEE: Kate Hudson is identical to Almost Famous character in hot pants and crop top

Kate looked incredible and fans loved her interior design skills too

"Beautiful powder room," said one, while another commented: "Gorgeous head to toe."

The star is gearing up for an exciting weekend as she's been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the movie, Music.

It was her mother, Goldie Hawn, who shared the "joyous" news of the awards nod, when she took to Instagram to gush about her daughter.

SEE: Kate Hudson dances in nude bra and jeans after forgetting workout clothes

Kate also has the most incredible tub in her bathroom

Goldie was full of praise for her actress offspring - who has given her three gorgeous grandchildren - as she sent her a heartfelt message on social media congratulating her.

Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, had a different, more comical reaction to her nomination.

MORE: Kate Hudson stuns in edgy back swimsuit - and her toned physique is flawless

Her retro sense of style runs throughout her home

In his Instagram video, he appeared to be sat on the toilet as he pretended to hold back tears - despite not having a recent movie to be nominated for - and wrote: "Didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe today..

"Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it' You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

His fans loved it and commented: "This performance deserves a Golden Globe!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.