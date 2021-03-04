Stacey Dooley moved into a new home in the summer of 2020, which she now shares with her boyfriend and Strictly star Kevin Clifton.

The couple have shared several photos from various rooms inside of the house since moving in, with Stacey taking control of renovating, and apparently Kevin isn't always on the same page.

Stacey Dooley has a breast-shaped vase

Stacey has adopted an abstract Scandi-style approach to decorating, with minimalist furniture and quirky accessories, including various bottom/bosom-shaped candles and vases.

The DNA Family Secrets star recently took to Instagram with a picture of the design features on the table in her living room, including a wine decanter designed to mimic breasts, alongside three candles: one from NEOM, another Diptyque style and a third buy, as well as two tall metallic candelabras and an aromatherapy oil container.

Her caption revealed that Kevin wasn't exactly on board. "Kev's like, 'Why is everything in this living room ar** and t**s?'," she wrote, before adding: "Lucky you hun!"

Stacey Dooley has several home accessories representing naked bodies

Of course, we're sure Kevin is secretly happy with whatever Stacey picks for the house, however intimate or feminine her purchases may be.

Stacey's fans, meanwhile, are in favour of the unexpected decor. One commented on her photo: "I love the water jug! So pleasing," while another concurred: "What more could you want?!"

The house needed a lot of work when Stacey first bought it, but she was keen to take it on. She shared a video of the outdoor space shortly after moving in, and penned: "Project reno starts. Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress."

Sure enough, Stacey has revealed every step of the journey so far, including photos of her and Kevin's bedroom, their dining room and their garden. In fact, it's only their bathroom that is yet to be seen.

