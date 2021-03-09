Stacey Dooley shares her gorgeous London home with Strictly star Kevin Clifton, and her normally muted living room got a complete overhaul on Tuesday when she uploaded a video of her lounge filled with metallic balloons for her birthday.

As the DNA Family Secrets star turned 34, she marked the special occasion with giant gold balloons spelling out her name, as well as various other balloons on the floor, a disco light machine and a silver foil curtain jazzing up the doorway.

The presenter's interiors style is typically very minimalist, so the lavish display may have come as a shock to many of her followers.

Behind the inflatables, fans could observe Stacey's stylish living room with its high ceilings, traditional fireplace and rustic wooden floors. The space has been carefully curated with a statement round mirror and an oversized plant bringing life into the room.

Throughout her stunning house, the star has gone for Scandi-chic furniture and modern accessories.

Admitting she has a penchant for expensive furnishings, Stacey has had a marble table shipped from overseas which she has paired with modern chairs to create the most stunning dining room.

Stacey's bedroom is equally pared back with beige mottled walls and an ornate fireplace.

She moved into this new home in the summer of 2020, and the property needed a lot of work when Stacey first bought it, but she was keen to take it on.

She shared a video of the outdoor space shortly after moving in, and penned: "Project reno starts. Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress."

She wasn't afraid to get stuck into DIY, and even took up the carpet on her stairs with a bottle opener (yes, really!).

