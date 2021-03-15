Amy Willerton shares glimpse inside her sumptuous Dubai home as she makes permanent move with her family She's been living out there with fiancé Daniel Day and their baby daughter Demy

Amy Willerton has exclusively revealed to HELLO! that she and her fiancé Daniel Day have permanently moved to Dubai.

The couple have one goal in mind – to give their one-year-old daughter Demelza, known as Demy, a dream childhood.

"I hope we will build a really happy life here," says the 28-year-old TV star and model, who is a former Miss Universe finalist. "I'm confident we're making the right decision. Demy's going to grow up with so much opportunity. The schooling is very international so she'll learn a second language.

Amy and her daughter Demy outside their six-bedroom property

"Just the other day, Daniel and I drove to a flamingo-garden lake in the middle of the desert for an evening stroll. It has the world's longest zip wire, you can go skiing and there are endless activities for young children. Everything here is possible."

The decision to start house-hunting in Dubai comes after an unplanned five-month stay due to the pandemic. Amy and Daniel have been staying in the popular Jumeirah Beach area in a six-bedroom, four-bathroom property.

"Demy's going to grow up with so much opportunity," said Amy

The home features a lush Arab tea garden-inspired roof terrace, a relaxation space including a gym, a small cinema room, a lagoon with a shallow pool that is "perfect for Demy" and a verdant "jungle-style" gardens, says Amy.

She and Daniel first headed out to Dubai last year to visit Daniel's relatives when the Emirates were removed from the quarantine list. However, when they were due to leave, Demy became poorly with a tummy bug and they had to postpone their return. Then Britain entered another lockdown.

"We looked at each other and I said: 'Do we fly back?'" Amy says. "We were in agreement and decided to stay and, in time, we realised we wanted to make a home here."

