6 homeware products Tesco shoppers are loving from Mrs Hinch's new collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you in love with Mrs Hinch's home? Decorated with chic white and grey interiors, it's hard not to want to replicate her Essex property – and now Tesco shoppers can do just that.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation

The supermarket has recently launched a new range of the cleaning influencer's homeware products that will leave your house looking beautiful for as little as £1.50. If you're anything like Mrs Hinch, then you'll love to bag yourself a bargain.

With everything from house plants to soft towels and even decorative drawers, there's a wide range of Mrs Hinch-loved products to choose from – and most have already earned five-star reviews.

Take a look at some of our favourites below and what shoppers have said about them…

Decorative drawers, £12, Tesco

How beautiful are these drawers? Following the pregnant Instagram star's muted colour scheme, they are sure to fit perfectly into any interior. And one fan has already raved about the £12 furniture, writing: "I absolutely love these drawers. Very nice feature in my bedroom. Great storage for small things."

READ: 10 best egg chairs for your garden in 2021: Get inspired by Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon

MORE: Mrs Hinch sends fans wild with incredible Easter tree

Drawer organisers pack of three, £10, Tesco

Of course, it's only right that you'd also buy the drawer organisers for your bedroom – a Mrs Hinch staple when it comes to decluttering her home.

King size duvet set, £30, Tesco

SHOP NOW

Everyone loves crisp white bed sheets, especially when they feature this pretty seersucker design. Plus, Tesco shoppers have said they're very practical, with one review stating: "Gorgeous quality and no need to iron."

Pillow spray, £5, Tesco

Why not add a spritz of this lavender pillow spray? It's perfect for those who struggle to sleep, and will likely be among one of Mrs Hinch's favourite products once she gives birth to her second baby boy!

Artificial house plant, £8, Tesco

Add a splash of green to your home with this cute artificial greenery, which one fan loved so much they bought three.

Velvet bedspread, £35, Tesco

Finally, add a touch of luxury to your bedroom with this velvet grey bedspread, which Tesco shoppers say "looks expensive" but costs just £35.

From £1.50 face mitts to beautiful pictures, there are many more products available – get shopping before they sell out!

MORE: 15 genius Amazon homeware products that have Mrs Hinch written all over them

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.